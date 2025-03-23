 
Geo News

'‘Wolf Hall' director exposes shocking cuts in new season

The acclaimed director reveals jaw-dropping sacrifices made to bring the BBC drama to life

By
Web Desk
|

March 23, 2025

‘Wolf Hall’ director exposes shocking cuts in new season
'‘Wolf Hall’ director exposes shocking cuts in new season

Peter Kosminsky recently got candid and opened up about why theWolf Hall team cut nearly all outdoor scenes from the second season of BBC drama.

Conversing with BBC, the 68-year-old British writer, director, and producer shared that almost all the outdoor scenes in the second series were cut due to budget constraints.

Peter, who directed the first series of the award-winning show based on Hilary Mantel’s book about King Henry VIII and his wives, said the show became “conversations in rooms.”

He went on to reveal that they cut other things as well because of less funding, including “costumes, props, locations."

“We had a whole joust, an extraordinary scene as conceived by Hilary Mantel, the original novelist – and we had to cut everything,” the director of The Promise stated.

“That’s not something that has ever happened to me before, in all the years I’ve been making programmes, that you actually have to stop six weeks from production,” he added.

Notably, Peter, lead actor Sir Mark Rylance, and screenwriter Peter Straughan “took significant pay cuts” before filming to make sure the project happened.

It is pertinent to mention that the second installment of Wolf Hall, titled Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light, is premiering today, Sunday, March 23, 2025, on PBS's Masterpiece.

Issa Rae desperate ‘to go on tour'
Issa Rae desperate ‘to go on tour'
Dua Lipa's views on public criticism laid bare: 'Everything comes in stages'
Dua Lipa's views on public criticism laid bare: 'Everything comes in stages'
Kate Middleton takes on new role for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Louis
Kate Middleton takes on new role for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Louis
Sabrina Carpenter on her way to superstardom after breaking Taylor Swift record: Source
Sabrina Carpenter on her way to superstardom after breaking Taylor Swift record: Source
Prince Harry's biggest concern about UK return exposed: 'always a risk'
Prince Harry's biggest concern about UK return exposed: 'always a risk'
Scarlett Johansson recalls what ‘inspired' directorial debut
Scarlett Johansson recalls what ‘inspired' directorial debut
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon going strong despite David Beckham feud rumours: Source
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon going strong despite David Beckham feud rumours: Source
Amy Schumer makes shock admission regarding weight loss
Amy Schumer makes shock admission regarding weight loss