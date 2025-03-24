Climate-related hazards caused 2m deaths, $4.3tr in losses since 1970: WMO

A WMO headquarter is pictured in Geneva, Switzerland, May 18, 2022. — Reuters

Between 1970 and 2021, weather, climate, and water-related hazards caused more than 2 million deaths and an estimated US$ 4.3 trillion in reported economic losses globally, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) revealed on the occasion of World Meteorological Day.

In the statement issued on March 22, the WMO called for an urgent scale up investments in early warning systems and national meteorological services, especially in vulnerable countries.

This year’s theme, “Closing the Early Warning Gap Together,” underscores the life-saving potential of timely forecasts — and the dangerous disparity in global access to them.

“The theme of this year’s World Meteorological Day — Closing the Early Warning Gap Together — reminds us that, in this new climate reality, early warning systems are not luxuries. They are necessities and sound investments – providing an almost ten-fold return,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a message.

“Yet, almost half the world’s countries still lack access to these life-saving systems. It is disgraceful that, in a digital age, lives and livelihoods are being lost because people have no access to effective early warning systems,” he said.

Record-breaking heat and climate extremes

The WMO’s latest climate assessment confirmed that 2024 surpassed previous temperature records, driven by greenhouse gas emissions and the intensifying effects of ocean warming and El Niño.

Alongside soaring temperatures, scientists observed accelerating sea level rise, glacier retreat, and alarming increases in extreme weather events, including tropical cyclones, flash floods, droughts, and wildfires.

Gutteres warned that the escalating climate crisis demands more than just better weather forecasts.

“We need high-level political support for the Initiative within countries, a boost in technology support, greater collaboration between governments, businesses and communities, and a major effort to scale-up finance. Increasing the lending capacity of the Multilateral Development Banks is key,” he said.

Early warnings save lives but gaps remain

Between 1970 and 2021, globally reported economic losses from weather, climate and water hazards were a staggering US$ 4.3 trillion. More than 2 million people died.

Economic costs continue to soar, but the death toll is falling.

“During the past 75 years, we have brought billions of dollars in added value to the global economy. We have saved billions more in averted economic losses from weather, climate and water-related hazards. And we have saved hundreds of thousands of lives,” said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo.

The WMO has played a central role in coordinating global data exchange, enabling forecasts that guide everything from daily decisions to large-scale infrastructure projects.

However, stark disparities remain. While 108 countries now report some capacity for multi-hazard early warning systems—up from 52 in 2015—many low-income and climate-vulnerable nations still lack access to accurate, timely alerts.

The WMO and UN are midway through their Early Warnings for All initiative, which aims to ensure that every person on Earth is protected by an early warning system by 2027. Progress is being made, but the road ahead requires greater political will, technological support, and financial backing, the agency said.

A call for global solidarity and investment

The WMO is urging increased support for National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHSs), particularly in developing countries, to strengthen forecasting infrastructure and improve data-sharing systems.

It also highlighted the transformative potential of artificial intelligence and advanced modelling technologies, provided their benefits are shared equitably.

“We are more than just weather forecasters,” said Saulo. “The staff of National Meteorological and Hydrological Services are like doctors and nurses – working 24/7 to safeguard and promote public well-being. WMO makes the world safer, more secure, and prosperous.”

World Meteorological Day is observed each year on March 23 to commemorate the establishment of the WMO as a UN specialised agency in 1950. This year also marks its 75th anniversary.