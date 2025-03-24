David Warner named Karachi Kings skipper for PSL 10

David Warner poses for a picture. —Reuters/File

David Warner, former Australian opener, has been appointed as captain of the Karachi Kings for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10.

A World Cup winner in both ODI and T20 formats, he is regarded as one of the most dangerous T20 openers. Over the past decade, he has captained several major teams, including franchises in the Big Bash League (BBL).

The former Australian legend also commented on the Karachi Kings post on their social media handle stating, "Looking forward to seeing everyone."

Karachi Kings secured Warner as their first pick in the Platinum category during the PSL 10 Players Draft, held on January 13, 2025, at the historic Hazoori Bagh in Lahore.

The Karachi Kings management extended their gratitude to last season’s captain, Shan Masood, for his leadership and contributions in guiding the team. Masood’s tenure in PSL 9 helped establish a strong balance between young and experienced players, earning praise for his tactical intelligence and professionalism.

Karachi Kings’ owner, Salman Iqbal, welcomed Warner, stating: “We warmly welcome David Warner to the Karachi Kings family as our captain. His leadership and match-winning performances align perfectly with our team’s vision.”

“At the same time, we sincerely appreciate Shan Masood’s exceptional captaincy last season. His efforts have built a strong foundation for Karachi Kings, and we are delighted that he remains an integral part of the team.”

The highly anticipated 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) will kick off on Friday, April 11, 2025, with defending champions Islamabad United facing two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Karachi Kings will play their opening match on Saturday, April 12 at National Bank Stadium against Multan Sultans.

Karachi Kings squad for PSL 10: David Warner (C), Abbas Afridi and Adam Milne (all platinum), James Vince, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah (all diamond), Shan Masood, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Aamir Jamal (all gold), Arafat Minhas (brand ambassador), Tim Seifert, Zahid Mahmood, Litton Das and Mir Hamza (all silver), Fawad Ali and Riazullah (both emerging), Omair Bin Yousuf, Kane Williamson, Mohammad Nabi and Mirza Mamoon (all supplementary).