Meghan Markle shares first post after Gwyneth Paltrow, Goop Kitchen 'target' Duchess

Meghan Markle on Monday shared a brand new picture with her children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a wide-brimmed straw hat, a white long-sleeved shirt, and blue jeans.

She held Lilibet, who also wore a straw hat and a light-colored outfit, onto her hip.

Archie walked beside her holding onto his mom's leg. The prince was dressed in a dark long-sleeved shirt, gray pants, and green shoes.

The picture was taken in a garden and it came just hours after Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow threw shade at the wife of Prince Harry in a video posted on her Instagram.

Meghan chose to ignore the current debate around Paltrow's recent activities since she, as a former working royal, is quite adept at ignoring backlash.

The video of the actress was widely circulated with claims that it mocked Meghan because the actress used the promo song of Meghan's Netflix show for her video and carried a cup with emblem, a dig at the Duchess' recent use of royal cypher.

Renowned fitness entrepreneur Tracy Anderson recently took a dig at Meghan Markle as she introduced her new recipe for Goop Kitchen, a cooking platform owned by Paltrow.

"Hi, I'm Tracy Anderson Welcome to my actual kitchen," she says before sharing Goop Kitchen salad's recipe in a video that has been widely circulated by Meghan's critics online.

Meghan's critics are convinced that Anderson must have Paltrow's approval for using the phrase which has been seen as a swipe at the Duchess of Sussex.








