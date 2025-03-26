Charity chair hits back at Prince Harry's emotional resignation statement

Prince Harry resigned from Sentebale, a charity he founded in 2006 in memory of Princess Diana

Prince Harry has resigned from the charity Sentebale, which he co-founded nearly two decades ago. Now, the charity’s chair has seemingly taken a swipe at Harry over his statement.

Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso co-founded Sentebale in 2006 to help young people suffering from HIV/AIDS. Now, the duo has resigned together and released an emotional statement.

"What’s transpired is unthinkable. We are in shock that we have to do this,” they remarked.

“With heavy hearts, we have resigned from our roles as patrons of the organization until further notice, in support of and solidarity with the board of trustees who have had to do the same. It is devastating that the relationship between the charity’s trustees and the chair of the board broke down beyond repair, creating an untenable situation," they added.

“Although we may no longer be patrons, we will always be its founders, and we will never forget what this charity is capable of achieving when it is in the right care," they stated.

Now, Chairwoman Dr. Sophie Chandauka has hit back, making a seething statement to the Daily Mail, saying that there was a "cover up'" happening at the charity and slammed "weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, and misogynoir [discrimination against black women]".

She continued: "People in this world who behave as though they are above the law and mistreat people," and added that they "then play the victim card and use the very press they disdain".

"Everything I do at Sentebale is in pursuit of the integrity of the organisation, its mission, and the young people we serve. My actions are guided by the principles of fairness and equitable treatment for all, regardless of social status or financial means," she explained.

The Charity Commission in the U.K. is now carrying out an investigation on what transpired at Sentebale, which Prince Harry founded in memory of his late mother, Diana.