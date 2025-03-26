Who mediated between Meghan and Gwyneth Paltrow to end 'feud'?

Gwyneth Paltrow quashed any rumors of a beef with Meghan Markle, who drew instant comparisons to Paltrow’s Goop as she rolled out a lifestyle brand recently.

When asked during a fan session on her Instagram stories, “Are you comprehending the Meghan Markle beef that social media say you two have?” Paltrow replied, “I genuinely do not understand this at all whatsoever. Do you understand this?” Paltrow then turns the camera to Markle, who eats a piece of pie and shrugs her shoulders.

Meghan and Paltrow's fans as well as the Duchess of Sussex's detractors were taken aback seeing the two women together.

Some people are convinced that the two women had planned their beef on purpose.

But there are chances that Meghan and Paltrow were asked to deny rumors since they were making headlines for obvious reasons.

Renowned fitness entrepreneur Tracy Anderson seemingly took a dig at Meghan Markle as she introduced her new recipe.

"Hi, I'm Tracy Anderson Welcome to my actual kitchen," she says before sharing Goop Kitchen salad's recipe in a video that has been widely circulated by Meghan's critics online.

Meghan's critics were convinced that Anderson must have Paltrow's approval for using the phrase which has been seen as a swipe at the Duchess of Sussex because Goop Kitchen is owned by the actress.

Despite Paltrow and Meghan quashing the rumors with their joint appearance, it was no coincidence that they were together when the actress was asked the question about their alleged feud.

