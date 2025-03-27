 
Selena Gomez, Justin, Hailey Bieber feud takes 'ugly turn': Source

Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, and Hailey are reportedly stuck in uncomfortable situation

Web Desk
March 27, 2025

Selena Gomez, Justin, Hailey Bieber feud takes 'ugly turn': Source

New tensions have reportedly arisen between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, who is the wife of Selena’s ex, Justin Bieber.

Rumours of a feud between the duo has been reignited by a TikTok influencer, who posted photos of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco captioning, “the WORST." 

This TikToker, named Courtney Presto, then, claimed that the post has been liked by Hailey Bieber, who is seemingly holding a beef against Justin Bieber’s ex-lover.

Now, an insider privy to RadarOnline.com shared their two cents on the situation and addressed, "It's an uncomfortable situation for everyone” involved.

“This (feud) just won't go away and now it's rearing its ugly head again," the spy confided.

Mentioning the historical context of the alleged feud, the source referred to the time when Selena and Justin were in an on-and-off relationship and noted that Hailey’s presence served as a catalyst in their breakup.

"When Selena and Justin would be on a break, Hailey would fill in. Some people say Hailey stole Justin away from Selena, but Hailey insists that's not the case," the source remarked in conclusion.

