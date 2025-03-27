Saudi Arabia likely to celebrate Eid ul Fitr on March 30

A new crescent seen through a telescope shines beside the tower of a mosque. — Reuters/File

Astronomers in Saudi Arabia on Thursday predicted that the Shawwal moon would be visible in the kingdom on Saturday evening, Ramadan 29, 1446 Hijri, corresponding to March 29, 2025, indicating that Eid ul Fitr will likely fall on March 30.

In Saudi Arabia, the new moon is expected to be born at 2:00 PM on March 29, and it would be visible for eight minutes after sunset, according to Arab media.

However, the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) said that the chances of moon sighting on March 29 in Saudi Arabia were minimal, saying that the age of the new moon at sunset in Makkah would be just five hours.

In a statement, Suparco predicted that the Shawwal moon would be visible in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East on March 30.

Meanwhile, the kingdom's Supreme Court called on Muslims across the country to sight the Shawwal moon on the evening of Saturday.

The sighting of the Shawwal moon will mark the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Eid ul Fitr.

In a statement, the top court urged anyone who sights the crescent moon—whether with the naked eye or through binoculars—to report their observation to the nearest court and register their testimony.

This year, Ramadan began on March 1 in the kingdom.

If the moon is not sighted on Saturday, Ramadan will extend to 30 days, and Eid ul Fitr will commence on Monday, March 31.

If the Shawwal moon is sighted on Saturday, then Sunday, March 30, will be the first day of Eid ul Fitr in the kingdom.

— With additional input from Gulf News.