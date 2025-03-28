Taylor Swift set to collaborate with THIS classic rock legend: Source

Carlos Santana has revealed his desire to collaborate with 13-time Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift.

During a recent appearance on TalkShopLive, Santana expressed his admiration for Swift, stating she is one of his dream collaborators alongside Sting.

According to Daily Mail, the legendary musician, known for founding the classic rock band Santana, outlined his vision for a unique project celebrating the "goddess" energy, aiming to create an album that validates and honors the divine feminine.

Moreover, Santana hopes to perform iconic covers with Swift, including No Woman, No Cry by Bob Marley & The Wailers, Just Like a Woman by Bob Dylan, and Natural Woman by Carole King.

While reflecting on the treatment of women throughout history, Santana emphasized the need to appreciate and uplift the "female queen goddess."

He shared, "I gotta get together with my sister and take the female queen goddess to a whole other level of deep appreciation and validation."

Additionally, this collaboration would not be Santana’s first venture into the pop music world, as he has previously worked with stars such as Rihanna, Michael Jackson, and Michelle Branch, as per the publication.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift continues to make waves in the music industry. Her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, was released in 2024.

Despite leaving the 2025 Grammys empty-handed, Swift recently triumphed at the iHeartRadio Awards, receiving the "Tour of the Century" honor for her record-breaking Eras Tour.

In a heartfelt acceptance speech, Swift reflected on the tour’s challenges, describing it as the "most challenging thing I’ve ever done in my life."

Furthermore, she thanked fans for their unwavering support, saying, "You made these songs from the last couple of decades into what they became so that we could do a 3.5-hour setlist."

Though Swift has not hinted at new music, she recently praised best friend Selena Gomez’s album I Said I Love You First, calling it a "must-listen."