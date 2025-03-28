Christina Haack slams Josh Hall's 'weird' act amid divorce battle

Christina Haack has called out Josh Hall for his “weird” act amid their ugly divorce battle.

During an appearance on the Jeff Lewis Live show on Thursday, the HGTV star revealed she’s seen Josh “wandering” around her neighborhood in Newport Beach, California.

“When’s the last time you’ve seen your ex, Josh?” the host asked Christina, to which she replied, “Oh, does your ex ever wander around in your neighborhood?”

After Jeff responded No, the Christina on the Coast personality said, “I've seen mine twice this month on my usual every day walks.”

Trying to find out why Josh was there, the radio host asked the TV personality, "I mean you guys shared that home together Do you think maybe he's nostalgic … reminiscent?''

The 41-year-old responded, “So he flies all the way from Tennessee just to walk my neighborhood and flies home? Maybe it's just intimidation.”

In response to Christina's claim, Josh's representative told People magazine, “Josh still has ties to Newport Beach and still visits and stays with friends in the same area he once lived. While visiting, he jogs in a familiar known path for joggers.”

“It's no secret as he has posted it on his Instagram. Maybe that's where she has seen him, but he's definitely not looking for her, he's just staying fit,” added the spokeperson.

For those unversed, Christina and Josh parted ways in July 2024 after three years of marriage.