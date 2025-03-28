 
Geo News

Christina Haack slams Josh Hall's 'weird' act amid divorce battle

Christina Haack and Josh Hall parted ways in July 2024 after three years of marriage

By
Web Desk
|

March 28, 2025

Christina Haack slams Josh Halls weird act amid divorce battle
Christina Haack slams Josh Hall's 'weird' act amid divorce battle

Christina Haack has called out Josh Hall for his “weird” act amid their ugly divorce battle.

During an appearance on the Jeff Lewis Live show on Thursday, the HGTV star revealed she’s seen Josh “wandering” around her neighborhood in Newport Beach, California.

“When’s the last time you’ve seen your ex, Josh?” the host asked Christina, to which she replied, “Oh, does your ex ever wander around in your neighborhood?”

After Jeff responded No, the Christina on the Coast personality said, “I've seen mine twice this month on my usual every day walks.”

Trying to find out why Josh was there, the radio host asked the TV personality, "I mean you guys shared that home together Do you think maybe he's nostalgic … reminiscent?''

The 41-year-old responded, “So he flies all the way from Tennessee just to walk my neighborhood and flies home? Maybe it's just intimidation.”

In response to Christina's claim, Josh's representative told People magazine, “Josh still has ties to Newport Beach and still visits and stays with friends in the same area he once lived. While visiting, he jogs in a familiar known path for joggers.”

“It's no secret as he has posted it on his Instagram. Maybe that's where she has seen him, but he's definitely not looking for her, he's just staying fit,” added the spokeperson.

For those unversed, Christina and Josh parted ways in July 2024 after three years of marriage. 

Ines de Ramon spooked over Brad Pitt's steamy scenes in new film
Ines de Ramon spooked over Brad Pitt's steamy scenes in new film
Sir Elton John shockingly reveals his posthumous wish
Sir Elton John shockingly reveals his posthumous wish
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issue major plea for Archie, Lilibet? video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issue major plea for Archie, Lilibet?
Selena Gomez reveals who will give speech at her wedding
Selena Gomez reveals who will give speech at her wedding
Pete Davidson left stunned by Kim Kardashian question on live TV
Pete Davidson left stunned by Kim Kardashian question on live TV
Buckingham Palace reveals King Charles is 'greatly disappointed' for THIS major reason
Buckingham Palace reveals King Charles is 'greatly disappointed' for THIS major reason
Tom Hardy explains why he joined Guy Ritchie's crime series 'MobLand'
Tom Hardy explains why he joined Guy Ritchie's crime series 'MobLand'
Holly Madison calls it quits with Zak Bagans after six years of dating
Holly Madison calls it quits with Zak Bagans after six years of dating