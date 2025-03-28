King Charles' hospital stay leaves Kate Middleton fans worried

Royal fans are worried about Kate Middleton's health after spent a brief time under observation in hospital on Thursday after experiencing side effects from treatment for cancer.

Although the wife of Prince William has not revealed what type of cancer she, a report in the New York Times last year quoted a doctor as saying, "what she described in her public statement is all too common ."

Dr. Elena Ratner was referring to Kate's statement that her cancer was discovered during another procedure; a “major abdominal surgery.”

“Unfortunately, so much of the cancer we diagnose is unexpected,” Ratner told the NYT in March 2022 interview.

According to the publication, Dr. Elena is a gynecologic oncologist at Yale Cancer Center who diagnosed many patients with ovarian cancer, uterine cancer and cancers of the lining of the uterus.

"Dr. Ratner described situations in which women will go in for surgery for endometriosis, a condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus is found elsewhere in the abdomen. Often, Dr. Ratner says, the assumption is that the endometriosis has appeared on an ovary and caused a benign ovarian cyst. But one to two weeks later, when the supposedly benign tissue has been studied, pathologists report that they found cancer."

In January 2025, Kate Middleton said she was relieved to be in remission after visiting the London hospital where she received treatment for cancer to thank all the medics and staff there.

In September last year, she confirmed she had finished her chemotherapy.

She is gradually returning to her royal duties and was recently seen at St. Patrick Day parade as the colonel of the Irish Guards.



