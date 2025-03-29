 
'Andor' creator pitches bold direction for 'Star Wars'

'Andor' showrunner Tony Gilroy wants more experimental adaptations in 'Star Wars'

March 29, 2025

Star Wars lately faced several duds, but at the same time, Andor can be safely cited as a success story in the franchise.

Amid the success, Tony Gilroy, the showrunner of the hit spinoff, has proposed a new direction for the franchise involving the exploration of genres, such as sitcoms and horror movies.

In a chat with SFX magazine, he said his show's success would give confidence to the franchise's heads to green-light more experimental adaptations.

“I think we've made our lane with Andor, and [last year’s teen-focused series] Skeleton Crew was trying to do their own, too,” he said.

"The hope is that you can do anything, and we're going to open up some canonical things and concepts in Andor that maybe will get people excited to do other things,” the director noted.

He continued, “I always fantasised that the show would break new ground, that someone would be able to make a three-camera sitcom in Star Wars or a horror movie.”

“I think the first thing I said to Kathy [Kennedy, Lucasfilm president] when she said they wanted to open a line, was, 'Could you do a courtroom drama?' And why not?"

"We've worked really hard on Andor to make our lane, and it's up to other people now to find another way to do it," Tony concluded.

