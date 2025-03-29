Prince Harry faces discrimination against Prince William after King's hospital stay

King Charles spent a brief time under observation in hospital on Thursday after experiencing side effects from treatment for cancer.

The 76-year-old king has been undergoing treatment since he was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer in February last year following tests after a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate.

A day after his hospital visit, multiple media organizations claimed Prince Harry was not informed by the Buckingham Palace about his father's hospital stay.

An outlet reported that the Duke of Sussex, who live in California with his wife Meghan Markle and two children, learned about the king's hospitalization through the media like the rest of the world.

While multiple stories were published regarding Harry not being informed by the royal family, not single one said how the King's eldest son and heir to the throne, Prince William, came to know about his father's hospital stay.

Royal observes believe that while Harry might not have heard from his royal relatives after the king's hospital visit, it's highly likely that Prince William too learned from a Kensington Palace memo.

Prince William returned from Aberdeen, Scotland, from a royal visit as the news of his father's hospital visit emerged.



