George Clooney makes kids ‘just laugh' at new look

George Clooney just rocked his bold new brown hair-do.

At the start of the weekend, the iconic actor was spotted in New York City, wearing the look, as per Daily Mail.

This comes after George debuted the new hair colour expressing concerns that his glamourous lawyer wife, Amal Clooney, would “hate” it.

The 63-year-old actor was seen going to the Saturday matinee this week at the Winter Garden Theater.

He wore a rather elegant attire, a charcoal suit, a black polo shirt, leather shoes and a pair of sunglasses.

His 47-year-old wife had previously expressed concern for his look, where George revealed to New York Times, “My wife is going to hate it because nothing makes you look older than when an older guy dyes his hair.”

“My kids are going to just laugh at me nonstop,” he added.

In current updates, the Ocean’s Eleven star landed the role of newsman Edward R. Murrow in his Broadway play Good Night, And Good Luck.

Good Night, And Good Luck is adapted from the 2005 film of the same name, which George both directed and acted in.