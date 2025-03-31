Indian PM Modi makes rare visit to Hindu supremacist RSS headquarters

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Smruti Mandir, the memorial of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, in Nagpur’s Reshim Bagh on March 29, 2025. — X/@narendramodi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the Hindu supremacist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur — the extremist group involved in violence against minorities, according to Hindustan Times.

According to Indian media reports, PM Modi visited Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Maharashtra's Nagpur and paid tributes at memorials dedicated to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, and its second chief MS Golwalkar.

RSS is considered ideological mentor of PM Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Hindu supremacist campaigns for India to be declared a Hindu nation — instead of a secular one, as enshrined in its constitution.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was also present during PM Modi’s visit to the Smruti Mandir, the administrative headquarters of the organization.

PM Modi's visit coincides with the Sangh's Pratipada programme, marking Gudi Padwa, the beginning of the Hindu New Year, The Hindustan Times reported.

Quoting RSS leader Sunil Ambekar, Business Standard, however, reported that Modi was not the first prime minister to visit the group’s headquarters, as former premier Atal Bihari Vajpayee had also done the same during his tenure.