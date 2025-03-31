Cricket Australia hails 'box office' India fixtures

India and Australia cricketers. — AFP/ File

SYDNEY: Cricket Australia has touted India's "box office appeal" after confirming the schedule for a string of white-ball fixtures at home ahead of the Ashes later this year.

Australia’s men will host India for three one-day internationals and a five-match T20 series in October-November.

The women’s teams play in February and March next year in three T20s, three ODIs and a sole Test match.

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg welcomed "the fantastic box office appeal of the India men’s and women’s teams".

New South Wales cricket boss Lee Germon said he expected a "massive groundswell of support from Indian fans within our community".

Australia’s schedule also includes three home T20s and three ODIs against South Africa in August.

Matches will be spread far and wide across Australia, mixing grounds in the country’s tropical north with more storied venues such as the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia host England for the five-Test Ashes series starting in November.

It will be the first time an Ashes Test has been staged at the new Perth venue which replaced the old WACA ground, last used in 2017.