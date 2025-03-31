 
Geo News

Cricket Australia hails 'box office' India fixtures

Women’s teams play in February and March next year in three T20s, three ODIs and a sole Test match

By
AFP
|

March 31, 2025

India and Australia cricketers. — AFP/ File
India and Australia cricketers. — AFP/ File

SYDNEY: Cricket Australia has touted India's "box office appeal" after confirming the schedule for a string of white-ball fixtures at home ahead of the Ashes later this year.

Australia’s men will host India for three one-day internationals and a five-match T20 series in October-November.

The women’s teams play in February and March next year in three T20s, three ODIs and a sole Test match.

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg welcomed "the fantastic box office appeal of the India men’s and women’s teams".

New South Wales cricket boss Lee Germon said he expected a "massive groundswell of support from Indian fans within our community".

Australia’s schedule also includes three home T20s and three ODIs against South Africa in August.

Matches will be spread far and wide across Australia, mixing grounds in the country’s tropical north with more storied venues such as the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia host England for the five-Test Ashes series starting in November.

It will be the first time an Ashes Test has been staged at the new Perth venue which replaced the old WACA ground, last used in 2017.

Spanish court overturns Dani Alves' rape conviction
Spanish court overturns Dani Alves' rape conviction
Chapman's ton propels Kiwis to secure 73-run victory over Pakistan in first ODI
Chapman's ton propels Kiwis to secure 73-run victory over Pakistan in first ODI
PSL 10 tickets up for grabs from April 3 – secure your seat for the action!
PSL 10 tickets up for grabs from April 3 – secure your seat for the action!
Darren Gough unavailable for Lahore Qalandars' head coach role for PSL 10
Darren Gough unavailable for Lahore Qalandars' head coach role for PSL 10
Injured Latham out of Pakistan ODIs, Bracewell continues as NZ captain
Injured Latham out of Pakistan ODIs, Bracewell continues as NZ captain
WCA calls for stricter measures to prevent collapse of traditional formats
WCA calls for stricter measures to prevent collapse of traditional formats
Pakistan face humiliating 4-1 T20I series defeat against New Zealand
Pakistan face humiliating 4-1 T20I series defeat against New Zealand
Bangladesh cricketer Tamim thanks fans after heart attack
Bangladesh cricketer Tamim thanks fans after heart attack