US President Donald Trump to announce auto tariffs on April 2

"Wednesday will be Independence Day in America," says White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt

Web Desk
April 01, 2025

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on March 26, 2025. — Reuters
  • Tariffs aimed at protecting American workers, says White House.
  • Trump's press conference will feature members of US Cabinet.
  • "US should also collect tariffs", says Karoline Leavitt.

The White House on Monday warned nations engaging in what it deems "unfair" trade practices against the United States of imminent tariffs.

In a press briefing on Monday, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt announced that President Donald Trump is set to unveil his tariff plan on Wednesday.

"Any country that has treated the American people unfairly should expect to receive a tariff in return on Wednesday," Leavitt stated during the press briefing, emphasising the Trump administration's commitment to reciprocal trade measures.

She declined to give any further details.

The upcoming press conference, which will feature members of the US Cabinet, is expected to detail the administration's strategy to address what it perceives as unfair trade imbalances.

Leavitt stressed that the tariffs are aimed at protecting American workers and ending practices that harm the US economy.

"Wednesday will be Independence Day in America," said Leavitt. "President Trump is doing this in the best interest of American workers."

Leavitt highlighted the Trump administration's focus on domestic economic interests while also pointing out that "high tariffs from other countries are unfair to Americans" and that the US should "also collect tariffs in the same way".

Notably, when questioned about potential exemptions for specific sectors, such as farmers, Leavitt stated: "There are no exemptions at this time."

The White House spokesperson also acknowledged the possibility of "alternative tariffs" being announced, indicating potential flexibility in the administration's approach.

Additional input from Reuters.

