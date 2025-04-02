Rosamund Pike recalls filming intimate scene with Pierce Brosnan in 'Die Another Day'

Rosamund Pike has recalled her intimate scene with Pierce Brosnan in her big-screen debut Die Another Day.

During an appearance on the latest episode of David Tennant's podcast, the actress revealed that she "was so mortified" while filming a bold scene with Pierce.

It is pertinent to mention that Rosamund was only 22 when she was cast opposite then-48-year-old Pierce.

"I discovered things like n*pple covers, and all the taping," Rosamund told the host.

She further said, "We have this clinch, and then we separate, and I look at this body tape and the n*pple covers and they're covered in hair. And I think, "Oh my God, I'm waxing Pierce's chest!"

"I was so mortified! I thought, "Oh my God, he's so brave, and I'm pulling off his chest hair with every embrace,"' continued the Emmy winner.

"It was the fake fur of the rugs adorning the swan bed. I literally thought I was waxing the poor man's chest!" added Rosamund.

For those unversed, Die Another Day was released in cinemas on November 20, 2003.