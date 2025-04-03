Bus driver from Virginia Giuffre's crash leaves the public with a shocking twist

The bus driver that was accused of driving at 110km per hour has finally come forward with his own account of the situation.

For those unversed, the woman who accused Prince Andrew of inappropriate behavior when she was trafficked at just 17 said a few days ago that she was in renal failure after a bus crash, and had only “four days to live”.

The driver on the other end though claims the incident was “a minor collision”, a statement similar to the local police on the same day.

The driver in question is Ross Munns and in an interview with MailOnline he said the entire thing had been “blown out of proportion”.

He also noted that the issue happened after he had decided to over-take a slow moving vehicle that was going under 75kmh around 3pm on Monday in the last week.

The vehicle was being driven by a 71-year-old women dubbed Ms Giuffre’s carer and he even went as far as to note that he didn’t recall Ms Giuffree being present there, this comes despite reports later stating a 41-year-old woman was also in toe.

It is also pertinent to mention that since the crash made headlines a Ms Giuffre herself revealed that her actions were done in error because the post was meant to go on her personal Facebook page only.