Rami Malek says he is 'quite the badass' in new movie

Rami Malek has embraced the challenge of being a "badass" in his latest film, The Amateur.

Conversing with PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of The Amateur on April 2, the 43-year-old actor, who plays Charlie Heller, "a brilliant, but deeply introverted decoder" for the CIA, said, "I'm thrilled to share it tonight with everybody.”

"I mean, we're at Lincoln Centre in New York. I'm seeing the ad campaign up in Times Square. That's pretty extraordinary after all these years: I got to star in an action movie. That's something I never thought I would really ever say,” Malek stated.

The Amateur brings the Oscar and Emmy-winning actor back to playing a quiet computer hacker who takes on a personal mission to get revenge for his wife's murder, a role similar to the one that made him famous in the TV show Mr. Robot in the 2010s.

He quipped, "I love this character because I find him extremely relatable. People have been using the term 'geek' and 'nerd,' but I just see someone who's really underestimated or overlooked, and the guy you least expect to go on and use his ingenuity and resourcefulness to be quite the badass essentially.”

"I'm excited to share that with everyone who might feel overlooked or unseen or alienated and anyone who is a fan of this genre and beyond — basically everyone," the Bohemian Rhapsody star added.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that The Amateur is set to hit theatres on April 11, 2025.