Chris Hemsworth names the only actress who made him nervous

Chris Hemsworth has just revealed the name of the actress who intimidated him.

In an interview with E! News, he confessed that he initially felt nervous about starring alongside Halle Berry in Crime 101.

“I've admired Halle's work for years,” the Thor actor lauded.

“And I was very intimidated to sit opposite her within the scene,” he admitted. “And try not just be in awe of what she was doing.”

Hemsworth stars in the movie based on Don Winslow’s novella, alongside Halle Berry, Monica Barbaro, Barry Keoghan, Mark Ruffalo, and Pedro Pascal.

Sharing his working experience with the thriller crime cast, he continued, “People bring out not just the best in you, but also a comfort level where it does feel like it's a place to explore.”

“And to examine different ideas, try different things. That was the experience. I loved every second of it,” the 41-year-old actor added.

Meanwhile, Berry candidly discussed the support she received from Hemsworth, “He stood up for me in a moment in our movie.”

Before concluding, the Catwoman actress gushed, “I instantly knew right then I'm going to follow this guy, be a fan of this guy for the rest of my life because he stood up for a woman.”

Crime 101 is scheduled to be released in cinemas in 2025.