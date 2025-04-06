Terrence Howard exposes Diddy's other misconducts

Empire star Terrence Howard has levelled explosive claims against disgraced music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

In a bombshell claim, Howard, 56, insists that Combs, 55, once invited him "for weeks" to meet with him on the pretext that he wanted acting lessons, per Daily Mail.

The actor described the encounters as Combs using them as an opportunity to just look at him.

"Puffy invited me for weeks, asking me to come and teach him how to – he wanted me to be his acting coach for a while," said Howard, using Diddy's old nickname during Patrick Bet-David's PBD podcast.

"Go there, and he’s sitting around just looking. I’m like, 'Okay, what’s the material you wanna work on?' He’s just looking at me," Howard claimed.

Howard eventually got invited by the rapper to "hang out" one weekend, which came across as suspicious to his assistant.

"Then next thing you know, okay, 'Hey, will you help me? I wanna hear your music.' So I come over there and I’m playing the music. He’s sitting there just looking at me, like waiting. Okay. So then my assistant was like, 'He wants to hang out with you next weekend.' I was like, 'For what?' He’s like: 'I think he’s trying to f*** you,'" the actor recalled, adding he cut off all contact with Combs.

"I was like: 'Oh, okay. Now I get it.' So now no more communication. Now you know to be hands off with somebody."

Howard alleged that producers had also made advances to him, which he rebuffed by threatening to "punch them in the mouth" or "knock their head off."

"When you approach a real man about his masculinity, you’re gonna get a real reaction back. It’s a difference when a guy walks in a room and when a man walks into a room, and a man don’t take the same things that a guy will accept," the actor said on the podcast.

Howard has been married and divorced four times, including twice to his first wife Lori McCommas.

Combs is set to face the court on May 5 over federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and providing transportation for prostitution.