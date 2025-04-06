Meghan Markle to surpass Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop success?

Meghan Markle’s brand saw sold out sales when it launched products recently. Now, an expert predicts the Duchess of Sussex’s success, noting that she could become a billionaire through this brand.

As of now, Meghan and Harry are approaching a worth of $200million, having started with worths of $5 million and $60 million respectively before they tied the knot.

Now, half of their worth comes from their $100 million deal with Netflix.

A brand manager told Radar Online, "Meghan and Harry are very bankable... any couple who can pull in $100million from Netflix for a series of shows has serious market appeal.”

"Now with the launch of her brand, even more serious cash is set to roll in. There is no reason why they can't go on to achieve $1bn. She can launch make-up, clothes etc via her As Ever firm and sales will be great because of her global appeal,” they explained.

"Look at people like Rihanna, Kylie Jenner. They have made mega-money and there is no reason why she can't emulate their billionaire status. She looks at Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop for inspiration and if she plays it correctly, As Ever could be bigger than Goop,” the tipster added.

"Meghan would certainly have the last laugh on the royals back in the United Kingdom if she ended up becoming a billionaire," they concluded.