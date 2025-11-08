Cher looks for new owner for her mansion

Major update on stunning home of Cher

Cher's majestic estate in Malibu is on the market, as she is asking for a whopping $75 million for it.

Her mansion, which took almost a decade to make, has been the home of the pop icon for many years, as a report in the Daily Mail described it as an architectural masterpiece.



Advertisement

Wallace Tutt III, a well-known designer, is the creative mind behind the mansion, having previously designed the awe-inspiring Gianni Versace villa in Miami.

In other news, Cher, who is dating Alexander “AE” Edwards, opened up about her relationship with him.

"We laugh all the time, you know? I just love him," the 79-year-old gushed, noting, "I think he's beautiful. He's really talented. He's one of the most talented persons I've ever met."

Due to their age gap, there have been several criticisms of their romance. But to them, Cher has only one: 'whatever.'

"They're not living my life. Nobody knows what goes on between us, but we just have a blast," she told CBS Morning.