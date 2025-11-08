Nicole Kidman reacts to Keith Urban's rumored affair with guitarist

Nicole Kidman ready for 'tit for tat game' as Keith Urban's rumored affairs surface

Nicole Kidman is ready to take revenge from Keith Urban as their divorce proceeds.

Kidman, 58, was devastated by the rumors that Urban got intimate with musician Maggie Baugh, 25. According to reports, the singer had been done with the marriage for some time and flirted with country musicians around Nashville for years.

The Big Little Lies star is now reportedly ready to take revenge by rebounding with a younger guy.

"Keith is refusing to come clean about what's really going on but everyone is saying there's another woman and all signs are pointing to it being this much younger guitar player," said a source, per Radar Online.

"Nicole's ready to turn this into a tit for tat game, with her trying to show him up by hooking up with someone young and hot," said the tipster.

"She's still very focused on Keith, but her friends are hoping that once she actually does get with another man it will help her get past this betrayal," the mole added.

Another tipster noted, "Nicole may get out there and have fun but she won't flaunt it. Although she's miles away from finding something serious again, that hasn't stopped her girlfriends from offering to set her up – when she's ready, of course."

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were married fro 19 years and share daughters Sunday Rose (born in 2008) and Faith Margaret (born in 2010).