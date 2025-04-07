King Charles steps in front of Prince Andrew after Virginia Giuffre's bus crash incident

King Charles is reportedly putting the breaks on his younger brother once more, and its related to his accuser Virginia Giuffre.

An insider shared the nitty gritty during their interview with RadarOnline.

According to their findings, “Charles has moved quickly to tell his brother in no uncertain terms that there is no way back into the royal fold for him. Ever.”

Because as it stands “he is too much of a tarnished and toxic project to be ever allowed to become a working royal again.”

For those unversed, ever since news of Virginia Giuffre allegedly fabricating her bus crash narrative came to light, a report by the same outlet reported that Prince Andrew is looking to capitalize on this, via a cynically plotted PR campaign to discredit his former accuser.

In terms of her incident, she admitted in her own words via a social media post that she had ‘four days to live’ because of a bus crash that happened because the school bus was going 110km/h however later reports by police as well as by the driver claimed it was only a “minor incident”.

Thus with the entire incident still in limbo the outlet claims King Charles has decided that given that “Andrew was looking at mounting was a cynical move to try and paint Virginia in a bad light and try and turn the narrative in his favor,” it is something that “willl not be allowed to happen.”

This comes just a few days after commentator Robert Jobson made clear that Prince Andrew stands to win some major public favor is his accuser get called out in a cross-examination.