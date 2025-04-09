Estelle reveals the miraculous way she met John Legend through Kanye West

Estelle has opened up about her unforgettable first meeting with Kanye West and how she manifested her encounter with John Legend before he helped launch her career into the spotlight.

The 45-year-old British singer appeared on Paul C. Brunson's We Need To Talk podcast, where she shared that she met Kanye at Roscoe's Soul Food restaurant in America and "prayed for him to come outside" so she could talk to him about connecting with John.

Estelle explained she was "obsessed" with John's voice and always dreamed of working with him.

She recalled, “I go to Roscoe's and I've got my headphones in and I look up and look to the right, and it's Kanye. I go outside and I do a prayer I was like "Dear God if you are there right now please I need him to come outside so I can say something to him in Jesus name I just need to tell him I need to work with John [Legend] this is what I need And please if you are real I need you to make it happen in Jesus name Thank you Amen."

The Garden Shed songstress added, “Then I go back to listening to the record and then Kanye walked right outside and I said, ‘Oh, thank you Jesus.’”

After listening to her plea, Kanye gave Estelle his number and asked her to visit his studio.

When she reached the studio and started singing in the presence of John, "Kanye's like, 'Yo, you're missing this note.’ And he [John] couldn't figure out what the note was so I sang the note for him and John was like, ‘I did that note.’ And I was like, ‘It's there.’”

“And I just know what I'm doing in the studio so I was like ‘It's probably turned down. It's this note right?’ And he's like ‘Yeah.’ And I was like ‘Yes it's probably turned down.’”

“And the guy had muted it, and they look at me like I got three heads because why are you telling us what to do who the f*** are you what the h*** is happening I'm just like I know what I know, okay, and I'm not afraid to, like, say it,” she told.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that following Estelle’s first interaction with John, he signed her to his record label in 2004.