'The White Lotus' boss fought to get 'ugly girl' in show

The White Lotus has an ensemble cast, with actors and actresses delivering stunning performances.



But one of them, Aimee Lou Wood, who played fans' favourite Chelsea, claimed HBO did not want her on the show.

During an interview with GQ, the Sex Education star claimed that Mike White, the show's creator, fought with the network to get her on the show.

Aimee Lou Wood

"It was honestly from the nicest place, but my little head goes: 'HBO didn't want me,” the 31-year-old recalled her reaction after a producer told her about the matter.

“And I know why HBO didn't want me, it's because I'm ugly. Mike had to say, 'Please let me have the ugly girl!'" she said. "That was the thing that was in my head."

Elsewhere in the interview, Aimee said the attention on her teeth after her fame in The White Lotus bothered her.

"The whole conversation is just about my teeth, and it makes me a bit sad because I'm not getting to talk about my work," she continued.

"It makes me really happy that it's symbolizing rebellion and freedom, but there's a limit," the actress added. "They think it's nice because they're not criticizing."

"And, I have to go there… I don't know if it was a man would we be talking about it this much? It's still going on about a woman's appearance," Aimee concluded.