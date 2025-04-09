 
Jennifer Lopez reflects on herself in candid new post

The actress expressed her gratitude for her healthy body at 55

Lifestyle News Desk
April 09, 2025

Jennifer Lopez flaunted her fit physique in a reflective post.

The Hustler actress took to her official Instagram account on Tuesday and shared a gratitude note while showing off her age-defying body as she keeps fitness her first priority.

In the candid post, the 55-year-old multi-hyphenate first gushed over her hardworking body; at second, she appreciated her close ones; and lastly, she is grateful for her life's best memories.

"Gratitude check-in," she began in the caption, along with a mirror selfie, donning a black outfit.

The Atlas star, who finalized her divorce with ex-husband Ben Affleck, went on to say, "1. My body — working hard but still better than ever."

"2. The people who keep my heart full 3. The little moments that become the best memories," she penned down on her list.

Lopez ended the caption by leaving a question to her fans, "What are you grateful for today?" she added.

In a previous interview with W magazine back in 2018, Lopez admitted that she never felt confident about her looks in her 20s.

"I never appreciated my body or my looks when I was in my 20s," she told the publisher.

