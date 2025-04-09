Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster's sizzling romance starting to fade?

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's relationship is facing a glaring issue

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's steamy love affair may be losing its passion as their work takes a toll on their personal lives.

Hugh and Sutton’s love affair reportedly began when they co-starred in the Broadway musical The Music Man three years ago. The X-Men star was married to Deborra-Lee Furness at the time, whereas Sutton was married to Ted Griffin. The duo later got divorced from their partners and were soon seen hanging out together.

However, now that they don’t work together anymore, the couple is facing intimacy issues due to their long-distance relationship as Hugh films The Death of Robin Hood in Ireland.

“It was intoxicating to be working together every day, and even when the show was over, it was exciting to meet undercover," a source told Radar Online. "They felt like a couple of lovestruck teenagers."

"Hugh and Sutton realized when they fell in love there would be separations, but they were committed to making it work," the insider revealed. "But it's a lot harder than they thought it would be and romance has taken a back seat."

"This is the first time they've had to grapple with being separated for long stretches of time, and they're getting moody,” added the tipster.

“And he's been working with the lovely Jodie [Comer],” they noted.

The mole said that even when the Deadpool & Wolverine star is in town, “he's preoccupied, so date nights have taken a back seat. And for the first time in their relationship, he's been too tired for s*x."

Sutton is doing her best to keep things alive, planning romantic evenings, “but it backfires when Hugh comes home tired and grumpy."

"This is the first time she's had to go without intimacy – and that can be a game changer. Hugh doesn't notice her frustration because he's either too tired or too busy,” the mole added.