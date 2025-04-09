 
Geo News

Alberto Angela lauded after King Charles, Camilla's Colosseum visit

The TV personality guided King Charles and Queen Camilla during their visit to historical places in Rome

By
News Desk
|

April 09, 2025

Alberto Angela lauded after King Charles, Camillas Colosseum visit

King Charles and Queen Camilla visited the Colosseum and Roman Forum on the second day of a state visit to Italy.

A large number of people had also gathered to welcome the British guests. 

After the British royal couple's visit, a large number of Italians praised Alberto Angela for guiding the King Charles and his wife during their brief visit to the forum, which served as the political, religious and commercial heart of ancient Rome.

Angela is a well-known Italian television personality and host of science and history shows.

 "This is a place of big history... and having the queen and the king coming here makes sense," Angela told reporters after the royals left.

Later, taking to Instagram, Angela shared a picture of Closseum and wrote in Italian language 

"If I look back, I see that, over the years, many of the dreams I had when I was young have taken shape and I realize that, even today, it is possible to live, with wonder, intense emotions that you would never expect to be able to experience."

"We keep looking ahead, making commitment and "doing our part".

Thousands of people reacted to his Instagram post and a large number of Italian users also mentioned his name in the comments section of the photos shared by the official account of the Royal Family.


Nick Jonas reflects on spending quiet time with Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas reflects on spending quiet time with Priyanka Chopra
Virginia Giuffre receives latest health update following lethal bus crash
Virginia Giuffre receives latest health update following lethal bus crash
Simu Liu shares his take on 'Avengers: Doomsday' casting
Simu Liu shares his take on 'Avengers: Doomsday' casting
Ed Sheeran gives insights into ‘catch-ups' with pal Taylor Swift
Ed Sheeran gives insights into ‘catch-ups' with pal Taylor Swift
Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster's sizzling romance starting to fade?
Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster's sizzling romance starting to fade?
King Charles gives Elon Musk a run for his money
King Charles gives Elon Musk a run for his money
Prince Harry is choosing to hurt King Charles without any obligation?
Prince Harry is choosing to hurt King Charles without any obligation?
Prince Harry back in UK courtroom as case enters second day video
Prince Harry back in UK courtroom as case enters second day