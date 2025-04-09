Alberto Angela lauded after King Charles, Camilla's Colosseum visit

King Charles and Queen Camilla visited the Colosseum and Roman Forum on the second day of a state visit to Italy.

A large number of people had also gathered to welcome the British guests.

After the British royal couple's visit, a large number of Italians praised Alberto Angela for guiding the King Charles and his wife during their brief visit to the forum, which served as the political, religious and commercial heart of ancient Rome.

Angela is a well-known Italian television personality and host of science and history shows.

"This is a place of big history... and having the queen and the king coming here makes sense," Angela told reporters after the royals left.

Later, taking to Instagram, Angela shared a picture of Closseum and wrote in Italian language

"If I look back, I see that, over the years, many of the dreams I had when I was young have taken shape and I realize that, even today, it is possible to live, with wonder, intense emotions that you would never expect to be able to experience."

"We keep looking ahead, making commitment and "doing our part".

Thousands of people reacted to his Instagram post and a large number of Italian users also mentioned his name in the comments section of the photos shared by the official account of the Royal Family.



