Meghan Markle frustrated with 'lack of support' from Prince Harry

Prince Harry is being blamed by his wife Meghan Markle for her failure to make it in Hollywood after stepping down as a working royal.

According to a source, Meghan expected loads of attention from Americans and success in her home country due to her marriage to a prince, but that hasn’t really happened. Her Netflix show With Love, Meghan, tanked with both audiences and critics bashing it and so did her first podcast Archetypes.

"Nothing is going the way she wanted or expected," a royal insider told Radar Online. "Clearly, the luster of Harry's title has worn off with the public and players in Hollywood. The doors are closing all around her, and Harry isn't doing enough to help her."

Meghan is disappointed with the Duke of Sussex’s "lack of input and support" toward her projects.

"Harry's busy with his charities and there isn't a lot he can do anyway because he isn't business-minded," the source explained. "Obviously, he was raised in a different world, where everything was handed to him on a silver platter."

"There were people to make his appointments, shine his shoes and pay the bills. It must make Markle throw her hands up seeing how helpless and ineffectual Harry is. Everything seems to rest on her shoulders," they added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have launched multiple projects since arriving in the U.S. in 2020. Their Oprah interview and the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan performed well due to the explosive claims the duo made against the Royal Family. Their recent projects, like Harry’s Polo show and Meghan’s lifestyle show have tanked.