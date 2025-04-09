 
Geo News

Meghan Markle is banishing Prince Harry from her presence

Meghan Markle appears intent to not spend her nights with her husband

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 09, 2025

Meghan Markle is banishing Prince Harry from her presence
Meghan Markle is banishing Prince Harry from her presence

Meghan Markle is starting to get tired with her husband’s upbringing as well as his helpless and ineffectual behavior.

An inside source shared these findings during their interview with RadarOnline and started by admitting, “Nothing is going the way she wanted or expected” despite the current success of As Ever.

“Clearly, the luster of Harry's title has worn off with the public and players in Hollywood” and at the same time “he doors are closing all around her,”

During this time it seems Harry isn't doing enough to help her,” the source claimed.

Reason being “Harry's busy with his charities and there isn't a lot he can do anyway because he isn't business-minded.”

“Obviously, he was raised in a different world, where everything was handed to him on a silver platter” because “there were people to make his appointments, shine his shoes and pay the bills.”

“it must make Markle throw her hands up seeing how helpless and ineffectual Harry is. Everything seems to rest on her shoulders.”

What did Salma Hayek say about Blake Lively?
What did Salma Hayek say about Blake Lively?
Gigi Hadid details sweet outing with daughter Khai video
Gigi Hadid details sweet outing with daughter Khai
Prince Harry faces security threat amid legal battle
Prince Harry faces security threat amid legal battle
'Black Panther' maker explains why third installment was delayed
'Black Panther' maker explains why third installment was delayed
Meghan Markle comes into trouble for tag teaming with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle comes into trouble for tag teaming with Prince Harry
Ben Stiller reveals if fan theories impact 'Severance' plot video
Ben Stiller reveals if fan theories impact 'Severance' plot
'Game of Thrones' author reacts to revival of dire wolf
'Game of Thrones' author reacts to revival of dire wolf
Prince Harry is ignoring King Charles' unwell health after much isolation
Prince Harry is ignoring King Charles' unwell health after much isolation