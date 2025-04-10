Queen Camilla spills secret of ‘20 years of marriage to King Charles'

April 10, 2025
Queen Camilla is touching upon the secret to happy life with King Charles.
Her Majesty, who is currently in Rome with King Charles for their official Italy visit, admits in a 30-minute meeting with the Pope, that life with his husband is based on friendship.
She said: “Twenty years, who could believe it was 20 years? What is the secret? I don’t know. I suppose it’s just sort of friendship.
“Laughing at the same things, getting on with life. I suppose doing this takes up most of the time,” she noted.
Camilla continued: “Dream on! Dream on!”
Speaking about Charles and Camilla’s love, body language expert Judi James told Fabulous: “Beneath all those signals of loving support and dedication though, the subliminal messaging is still one of spice, hinting at a relationship that can still be sexy, naughty, passionate and even fiery when it comes to hints of temper.
He added: “When Camilla and Charles lock eyes, their expressions will often change to something that can only be described as ‘naughty’.