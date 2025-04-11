Kim Kardashian makes important wish on 44th birthday

The latest episode of The Kardashian shows Kim Kardashian celebrating her 44th birthday.



During the celebration, the aspiring lawyer made a wish about the release of the Menendez brothers.

The mother-of-four is vocal about criminal justice reform and has called multiple times for the brothers' release.

She previously expressed her views in an essay for NBC News about the high-profile case of the pair, who are behind bars for life on two counts of first-degree murder of their parents in 1989.

"The killings are not excusable. I want to make that clear," she began. "Nor is their behavior before, during or after the crime. But we should not deny who they are today in their 50s."

She continued, The trial and punishment these brothers received were more befitting a serial killer than two individuals who endured years of sexual abuse by the very people they loved and trusted."

Interest in the Menendez brothers' case was renewed after Ryan Murphy made a hit series on their story for Netflix's second season of Monsters.