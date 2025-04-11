 
Prince William, Harry ‘sad glower' at papa's wedding laid bare

Prince William and Prince Harry real emotions laid bare on King Charles’ wedding

Lifestyle News Desk
April 11, 2025

Prince William and Prince Harry showcased signs of sadness the moment father, King Charles, tied the knot with Camilla.

The young boys, who were born to Princess Diana, felt they were losing their dad the day he decided to marry longtime girlfriend Camilla.

Body language expert Judi James told Fabulous: “During the service there was one painfully emphatic ‘tell’ from Harry though.

"As he and William adopted the bowed heads and fig leaf hand poses of their mother’s funeral, Harry can’t help but turn to glance at the bride and groom and the sad glower from his facial expression illustrates that sense of losing his ‘Pa’ at that moment."

Judi explained: "The official photo seems to define the dawn of the seismic splits that were going to rip the family apart.

"Charles’ jolly smile suggests a man who feels he has got his own way at last and imagines that, therefore, all must be well in the world.

"William stands close to his father with a compliantly mirrored pose and although his smile is rigid-looking enough to suggest tension, it would work in terms of a display of cheery loyalty,” she noted.

