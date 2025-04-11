PSL-10: United inflicts 8-wicket defeat on Qalandars

A Lahore Qalandars batter hits a shot as Islamabad United’s wicketkeeper looks in during the opening match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on April 11, 2025. — PCB

Defending champions Islamabad United on Friday night handed down an eight-wicket thumping defeat on Lahore Qalandars in the opening encounter of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Chasing a modest 140-run target, the defending champions comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just two wickets and 14 balls to spare.

The home side, however, got off to a contrasting start to the run chase as their debutant opener Andries Gous perished in the second over with just eight runs on the board.

Following the early hiccup, Munro joined Sahibzada Farhan in the middle and together they launched recovery by adding 55 runs for the second until the opener fell victim to Haris Rauf in the ninth over after scoring 25 off 24 deliveries.

Munro then joined forces with Salman Ali Agha for a match-winning 80-run partnership to steer the United over the line.

The top-order batter top-scored with an unbeaten 59 off 42 deliveries, laced with seven fours and a six, while Agha made 41 not out from 34 deliveries with the help of three fours and a six.

For Qalandars, Abbas Afridi and Rauf could pick up a wicket apiece.

United captain Shadab Khan’s decision to bowl first proved beneficial for the defending champions as their Holder-led bowling unit dismantled the Qalandars’ batting unit, which could yield a meagre 139 before getting bowled out in 19.2 overs.

The Qalandars got off to a dismal start to their innings as they lost their key batter Fakhar Zaman (one) in the second over with just four runs on the board.

Coming out to bat at number three, Abdullah Shafique soon held one end firm but the visitors kept losing wickets at the other, resulting in them failing to post a massive total on the board.

Shafique carried his bat until the penultimate and walked back after top-scoring for the Qalandars with a 38-ball 66, studded with six fours and three sixes.

He was also involved in crucial partnerships with Daryl Mitchell and Sikandar Raza, who were the other two notable run-getters for the Qalandars, scoring 13 and 23 respectively.

The rest of the Qalandars batters, however, struggled against a disciplined United bowling attack as none of them could amass double figures.

Jason Holder was the pick of the bowlers for United, registering astonishing bowling figures of 4/26 in his four overs, while skipper Shadab bagged three wickets. Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah and overseas pacer Riley Meredith, on the other hand, made one scalp apiece.

The eight-wicket victory put Islamabad United at the top of the PSL 10 standings with two points in one match, while Lahore Qalandars succumbed to the bottom.

Playing XI:

Islamabad United: Andries Gous, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (captain), Jason Holder, Muhammad Shahzad, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Naeem, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (captain), Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi.