Hailey Bieber teases husband Justin for wearing his own face

Hailey Bieber is enjoying banter with her husband Justin Bieber over his style statements.

The model and Rhode founder, 28, took to Instagram Stories on Thursday with a candid photo of her husband and award-winning singer, 31.

The photo showed the Baby hitmaker dressed in a dark gray t-shirt with his face printed on it—a nod to his third studio album Believe, released in June 2012.

The two-time Grammy winner completed the rest of his casual look with gray basketball shorts and a black baseball hat.

Hailey simply captioned the photo of him, “correct.”

The photo came on the heels of an announcement from the singer that he had severed ties with his Drew House fashion brand.

In a since-deleted post to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, he urged fans to no longer support the fashion brand.

"I Justin Bieber am no longer involved in this brand. Drew House doesn't represent me or my family or life," he wrote of the brand, which he co-founded with his former stylist Ryan Good in 2018 and launched in January 2019. “Don't waste ur money on Drew House."

Justin has previously been teasing the release of a possible new fashion endeavour, SKYLRK.

At the time, Justin shared a video of an animated version of himself walking into a house with Drew-branded items in which he sets the house on fire.