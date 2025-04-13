Khloe Kardashian channels ‘Rainbow Friends' theme for daughter True

Khloe Kardashian just marked her daughter, True’s birthday in a special way!

On April 12, the Good American co-founder celebrated her eldest child, turning seven years old, through a birthday party and posting a series of photos and videos of it, for her followers to see.

Taking to her official Instagram, via the app’s Stories feature, Khloe uploaded multiple glimpses where colourful balloons as well as decorations could be seen along with an arts and crafts station.

It was also seen that the party had Rainbow Friends-themed decorations as well as an LED dance floor where True and some of her friends could be seen, dancing.

In one of the clips, the 40-year-old who shares True and 2-year-old son, Tatum, with ex, Tristan Thompson, could be heard saying, "It’s a neon party, so all of the slime glows in the dark. … Oh my gosh, so cute."

In another picture, where the mother daughter duo showed off their manicure featuring the same colours but different style, Khloe wrote, "Twinning with my angel girl.”

For the unversed, The Kardashians reality TV star gave birth to her daughter, True in 2018 and then welcomed her son, Tatum via a surrogate in 2022.