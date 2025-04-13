 
Geo News

Khloe Kardashian channels ‘Rainbow Friends' theme for daughter True

Khloe Kardashian celebrated her daughter, True’s seventh birthday

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 13, 2025

Khloe Kardashian channels ‘Rainbow Friends theme for daughter True
Khloe Kardashian channels ‘Rainbow Friends' theme for daughter True

Khloe Kardashian just marked her daughter, True’s birthday in a special way!

On April 12, the Good American co-founder celebrated her eldest child, turning seven years old, through a birthday party and posting a series of photos and videos of it, for her followers to see.

Taking to her official Instagram, via the app’s Stories feature, Khloe uploaded multiple glimpses where colourful balloons as well as decorations could be seen along with an arts and crafts station.

It was also seen that the party had Rainbow Friends-themed decorations as well as an LED dance floor where True and some of her friends could be seen, dancing. 

Khloe Kardashian channels ‘Rainbow Friends theme for daughter True

In one of the clips, the 40-year-old who shares True and 2-year-old son, Tatum, with ex, Tristan Thompson, could be heard saying, "It’s a neon party, so all of the slime glows in the dark. … Oh my gosh, so cute."

In another picture, where the mother daughter duo showed off their manicure featuring the same colours but different style, Khloe wrote, "Twinning with my angel girl.”

For the unversed, The Kardashians reality TV star gave birth to her daughter, True in 2018 and then welcomed her son, Tatum via a surrogate in 2022.

Queen Camilla, King Charles inner ‘mischief' that makes marriage success video
Queen Camilla, King Charles inner ‘mischief' that makes marriage success
Katie Price gets candid about new health struggles
Katie Price gets candid about new health struggles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get praise from Ukraine after going viral video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get praise from Ukraine after going viral
'Harry Potter' actor Nick Moran was at risk or never walking or talking again
'Harry Potter' actor Nick Moran was at risk or never walking or talking again
Meghan Markle spotted formality ‘on both side' of Royals video
Meghan Markle spotted formality ‘on both side' of Royals
Brandon Sklenar claps back at 'Wallmart Glen Powell' remark
Brandon Sklenar claps back at 'Wallmart Glen Powell' remark
'The White Lotus' star reacts to controversy of season 3
'The White Lotus' star reacts to controversy of season 3
'The Last of Us' boss gives update on next season
'The Last of Us' boss gives update on next season