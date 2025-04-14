Katy Perry reveals plans for daughter Daisy ahead of world tour

Katy Perry is set to embark on her upcoming world tour along with a special guest.

The Teenage Dream hitmaker, 40, will be touring for the first time since becoming a mother.

Now, as the award-winning pop star awaits her The Lifetimes Tour—set to kick off in Mexico later this month—the new mom has decided to bring her four-year-old daughter Daisy Dove to some of the shows before starting school.

“Before she starts kindergarten, she will be joining me for some dates and she loves it. She wants to go on stage and I’m like, ‘No, baby.’”

Perry also recently told E! News how motherhood has made her mindful of other mothers who could appreciate the shows starting earlier.

"One thing I will be implementing is an earlier showtime because now I feel for all the mothers that I put through when I started my show at 9:15.”

Before Perry hits the stage, she will be flying into space with an all-female six-person team led by Jeff Bezo's fiancée Lauren Sanchez for the launch of the sub-orbital spaceflight mission, operated by Blue Origin’s NS-31.

Besides Perry and Sanchez, rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bio-astronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen, CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King, and film producer Kerianne Flynn are set for the space mission tomorrow.