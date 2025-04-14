Olivia Munn opens up about reluctance with acting after becoming new mom

Olivia Munn didn't want to be an actress anymore before her new role in dramedy series Your Friends & Neighbors.

Munn opened up about her change of plans in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, recalling how she had put her career on hold indefinitely after experiencing postpartum anxiety.

The first-time mom remembered calling up her manager and agent and telling them to not suggest her for acting roles again.

"I called my agents and my manager and said, 'I'm done being in front of the camera — don't put me up for anything,'" Munn explained.

Munn also revealed she felt unfulfilled by her acting career and was contemplating exploring editing, producing, or writing.

At last, the actress was approached for the new dramedy series Your Friends & Neighbours alongside Jon Hamm and Amanda Preet.

Before filming the series, Munn underwent procedures, surgeries and further treatment for breast cancer. She is now in remission and will return for season two, which was already confirmed before the show's debut.

"We had originally planned for that character as a one-season character, but after working with her for a little while, I think we had consensus across the board, we wanted her," the show's creator Jonathan Tropper said.