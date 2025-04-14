Prince Harry's fat ego comes out to play as he ‘was born a prince'

Prince Harry’s appeal case is being reduced to a battle of the ‘ego’ for a man who ‘never thought’ he would become a permanent royal outcast.

Author Carole Malone recently took to Express UK, and penned a piece highlighting her feeling during the entire appeal process for Prince Harry’s right to taxpayer-funded security.

She started off by saying, “Bearing in mind Harry has hurt and insulted his family to the point where they no longer want to see him – what’s the point?”

Because “I think this case – which has so far cost British taxpayers £500,000 – is all about Harry’s big fat ego.”

Reason being, “I don’t think he ever believed he’d become a permanent royal outcast or that the Royal Family would carry on happily without him.”

As, according to the author Prince Harry likely though in “a couple of years they’d come crawling back and forgive the fact he’d called them all racists and sold intimate family secrets for money.”

But what this new appeal shows to many a critic is the fact that “He’s become a professional victim both here and in America,” according to Ms Malone.

In her eyes, “He wants the perks an protections of being a working royal while earning multi millions in another country.”

If that is so, “why should taxpayers here pay for his protection when he no longer lives or works here?” she quizzed before concluding with a hope that the Appeal Court “throws out this case to make clear to Harry once and for all that just because he holds the title of Prince it doesn’t entitle him to special treatment.”