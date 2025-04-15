Oprah accused of 'fake crying' seeing BFF Gayle King leave for space

Oprah Winfrey is being accused of faking her tears for the cameras.

When Jeff Bezo's Blue Origin rocket was blasting off on an all-female mission on Monday, cameras caught Winfrey, 71, remove her sunglasses as she she got emotional over her best friend Gayle King's departure.

Noting that the six-member crew only left for 11 minutes, netizens found Winfrey's tears suspicious.

A skeptical X user wrote, "Loved how @Oprah started crying & removed her glasses when the camera pointed at her" along with a barf emoji.

A second user commented, "Oprah crying happy tears cause she AINT going."

Another posted a famous meme of a woman sobbing on stage before flashing a sassy expression for the camera.

"11 minutes??? Am I missing something?! And they got Oprah standing out there pretending to cry smh good grief," one wrote.

"Tuned in for about 30 seconds, saw Oprah fake cry, then got bored and signed off," wrote another.

"That’s some crocodile tears ma’am," another noted.

"I watched it…..she looked and saw that the camera was on her before she screwed her face up and had tears.. like she had to make it all about her…." another posted.

Winfrey, who was there to support her close friend Gayle, told the press at the launch site that Gayle's trip was monumental because of her fear of flying.

"I've never been more proud. This is bigger than just going to space for [Gayle]. Any time we're on a flight she's in someone's lap if there's the slightest bit of turbulence," Oprah shared.

"She has real, real, real anxiety flying. This is overcome a wall of fear, a barrier, I think it's gonna be cathartic for her," she added.

The six-person crew also included Jeff Bezos' fiance Lauren Sanchez, Katy Perry, film producer Kerianne Flynn, activist Amanda Nguyen, and former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe.