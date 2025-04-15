How Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are making it work

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are still going strong.

A source spilled to People Magazine that the couple are "very serious” after stepping out together at the afterparty for the premiere of his film, A Complete Unknown.

“With the awards season and premieres, earlier this year was intense for their relationship,” the insider said.

“But they are making it work. Kylie is truly his biggest fan. She would clear her schedule to attend awards and premieres with him. She couldn’t be more supportive of his career.”

The French-American actor is still seeking the seal of approval from the reality star's family.

“Her family loves that she’s dating him. They have seen such positive changes in Kylie. She’s the happiest,” the source revealed.

Chalamet, 29, and Jenner, 27, first romantically linked in April 2023 after keeping their relationship under wraps.

The pair stepped out for several events where they packed on PDA. Most recently, the couple had a tennis date while watching the BNP Paribas Indian Wells Open together last month.