 
Geo News

Savannah Chrisley parts ways with Robert Shiver after two years of relationship

The reality TV star first started dating Robert Shiver in September 2023

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 15, 2025

Savannah Chrisley parts ways with Robert Shiver after two years of relationship
Savannah Chrisley parts ways with Robert Shiver after two years of relationship

Savannah Chrisley parted ways with her boyfriend of two years, Robert Shiver.

As per an exclusive report by People, the Unlocked podcast host and Shiver are no longer together.

The 27-year-old reality TV star will talk about her split from Shiver, who first started dating back in 2023, in the Tuesday, April 14th episode of the Unlocked podcast.

"I'm doing a solo [episode] because I feel like there's elephants in the room that clearly need to be addressed," Chrisley said in the new episode revealed to the outlet.

She went on to say, "I have allowed you guys in on my life and that comes with all the highs and all the lows. I've been figuring out how to navigate this stage of my life because it sucks, it hurts."

"It's been about a month and a half since Robert and I broke up," the podcaster admitted.

"So there it is. Robert and I broke up on March 6. Not that I'm keeping track of dates or anything, but I have taken a lot of time to process things and truly grieve the loss of the relationship that I thought was gonna be where I was for the rest of my life," she added.

Reggae singer Max Romeo dies at 80
Reggae singer Max Romeo dies at 80
Oprah accused of 'fake crying' seeing BFF Gayle King leave for space
Oprah accused of 'fake crying' seeing BFF Gayle King leave for space
Victoria Beckham ahead of husband David in achieving one milestone
Victoria Beckham ahead of husband David in achieving one milestone
What Billie Eilish thought of her name
What Billie Eilish thought of her name
Cate Blanchett gets honest about her profession's future
Cate Blanchett gets honest about her profession's future
Sam Thompson updates fans with big career shift
Sam Thompson updates fans with big career shift
Bryce Dallas Howard recalls how dad Ron broke her heart just before Christmas
Bryce Dallas Howard recalls how dad Ron broke her heart just before Christmas
'Black Mirror' star Cristin Milioti blasts digital addiction
'Black Mirror' star Cristin Milioti blasts digital addiction