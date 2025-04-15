Savannah Chrisley parts ways with Robert Shiver after two years of relationship

Savannah Chrisley parted ways with her boyfriend of two years, Robert Shiver.

As per an exclusive report by People, the Unlocked podcast host and Shiver are no longer together.

The 27-year-old reality TV star will talk about her split from Shiver, who first started dating back in 2023, in the Tuesday, April 14th episode of the Unlocked podcast.

"I'm doing a solo [episode] because I feel like there's elephants in the room that clearly need to be addressed," Chrisley said in the new episode revealed to the outlet.

She went on to say, "I have allowed you guys in on my life and that comes with all the highs and all the lows. I've been figuring out how to navigate this stage of my life because it sucks, it hurts."

"It's been about a month and a half since Robert and I broke up," the podcaster admitted.

"So there it is. Robert and I broke up on March 6. Not that I'm keeping track of dates or anything, but I have taken a lot of time to process things and truly grieve the loss of the relationship that I thought was gonna be where I was for the rest of my life," she added.