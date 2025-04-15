Prince Harry's judgement called into question amid court case

Royal expert Ingrid Seward has just stepped up against Prince Harry with her two cents about his ongoing case in the Appeals Court.

She had a chat about this with The Sun and threw the ball in Prince Harry’s court.

In her eyes, he eroded his “peace of mind” by releasing Spare and revealing his kill count of 25 Taliban, as well as reducing it to “chess pieces taken off the board.

All “without apparently fully considering the consequences,” because in doing so “Harry had potentially written his own death warrant.”

Even “the Army was furious and said he had let the side down with his careless remarks.”

In the eyes of Ms Seward, “much of Harry’s fight about his personal security stems from this error of judgment. By revealing what he did he put not only himself, but others, in danger.” (sic)

And thus “There is no reason for the British people to want to pay to provide Harry and his family with state-funded security protection when he visits,” she admitted.

After all “He is no longer a working member of the Royal Family and that was his choice.”

For those unversed with Prince Harry’s fight for taxpayer-funded security, he is currently fighting an appeal in the UK to grant him, Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet protection whenever they are on British soil.

His lawyer has also been vocal about his security fears during the case, and just last week Shaheed Fatima KC said, “There is a person sitting behind me (Harry) whose safety, whose security, and whose life is at stake. We do say that his presence here, and throughout this appeal, is a potent illustration, were one needed, of how much this appeal means to him and his family.”