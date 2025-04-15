Photo: Andrew Tate faces 'coercive control' lawsuit by three women: Report

Andrew Tate has been hit with vile accusations of "rape" and "sexual assault."

According to the latest findings of Daily Mail, the social media sensation has been alleged of raping three women and assaulting one.

As per these women, Andrew “coercively controlled them” in various situations. Two of them claimed that they faced abuse at the hands of Andrew Tate during their romantic involvement with him.

On the other hand, two women accused Andrew of assaulting them while working for him.

A representative, Anne Studd KC, for the alleged victims shared in a statement, “The claim is understood to be the first claim where allegations of coercive control have been considered in a civil context of whether that behaviour can amount to intentional infliction of harm.”

The well-known social media influencer has denied the allegations mentioning that they are “gross fabrications.”

His representative, Vanessa Marshall KC, also declared about the alleged “lies,” “What we say in relation to that is the issues in this case relate to events, allegations against Mr Tate which go back to 2013, 2014 and 2015.”

“We cannot see see how it is admissible that material Mr Tate has put on the internet maybe ten or 15 years later could be relevant,” she continued.