US signals willingness on trade deal if China acts first

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, US, April 15, 2025. — Reuters

White House says trade deal now depends on China’s next move.

Leavitt says Trump personally directed her to deliver message.

China needs access to US consumers and their cash: press sec.

WASHINGTON: The United States has said it can reach a trade agreement with major economic rival China, but insists that Beijing must make the first move .

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday told reporters that President Donald Trump is open to making the trade deal with China.

“The ball is in China’s court: China needs to make a deal with us, we don’t have to make a deal with them,” Leavitt told a press briefing, saying Trump had given her that statement directly in an Oval Office meeting to use.

“China wants what we have... the American consumer, or to put another way, they need our money,” Leavitt said.

China raised its tariffs on imports of US goods to 125% on Friday in a retaliatory move against Trump, who effectively raised US tariffs on Chinese goods to 145%, while putting a pause on planned levies for other countries' goods.

Trump has described Chinese President Xi Jinping in admiring terms, but neither man has backed down in an escalating trade war between their two countries.

“The president, again, has made it quite clear that he’s open to a deal with China. But China needs to make a deal with the United States of America,” Leavitt said.

Trump has said he expects something positive to come out of the trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies. But, unlike multiple other nations who have responded to his plans for tariffs by seeking deals with Washington, Beijing has raised its own levies on US goods and not sought talks.