 
Geo News

US signals willingness on trade deal if China acts first

“Ball is in China’s court: China needs to make deal with us, we don’t have to make deal with them,” says Leavitt

By
Reuters
|

April 16, 2025

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, US, April 15, 2025. — Reuters
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, US, April 15, 2025. — Reuters

  • White House says trade deal now depends on China’s next move.
  • Leavitt says Trump personally directed her to deliver message.
  • China needs access to US consumers and their cash: press sec.

WASHINGTON: The United States has said it can reach a trade agreement with major economic rival China, but insists that Beijing must make the first move . 

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday told reporters that President Donald Trump is open to making the trade deal with China. 

“The ball is in China’s court: China needs to make a deal with us, we don’t have to make a deal with them,” Leavitt told a press briefing, saying Trump had given her that statement directly in an Oval Office meeting to use.

“China wants what we have... the American consumer, or to put another way, they need our money,” Leavitt said.

China raised its tariffs on imports of US goods to 125% on Friday in a retaliatory move against Trump, who effectively raised US tariffs on Chinese goods to 145%, while putting a pause on planned levies for other countries' goods.

Trump has described Chinese President Xi Jinping in admiring terms, but neither man has backed down in an escalating trade war between their two countries.

“The president, again, has made it quite clear that he’s open to a deal with China. But China needs to make a deal with the United States of America,” Leavitt said.

Trump has said he expects something positive to come out of the trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies. But, unlike multiple other nations who have responded to his plans for tariffs by seeking deals with Washington, Beijing has raised its own levies on US goods and not sought talks.

Iran Guards say military capabilities 'red lines' in US talks
Iran Guards say military capabilities 'red lines' in US talks
Harvard rejects Trump demands, gets hit by $2.3bn funding freeze
Harvard rejects Trump demands, gets hit by $2.3bn funding freeze
Former Malaysia PM Abdullah dies aged 85
Former Malaysia PM Abdullah dies aged 85
Trump warns Iran to abandon nuclear ambitions or face military strike
Trump warns Iran to abandon nuclear ambitions or face military strike
Iran to meet Russia ahead of next nuclear talks with US
Iran to meet Russia ahead of next nuclear talks with US
Bessent hints at 'big deal' with China, says Trump tariffs 'not a joke'
Bessent hints at 'big deal' with China, says Trump tariffs 'not a joke'
El Salvador President refuses to return wrongfully deported man from US
El Salvador President refuses to return wrongfully deported man from US
China, Vietnam sign deals as Xi visits Hanoi amid US tariff tensions
China, Vietnam sign deals as Xi visits Hanoi amid US tariff tensions