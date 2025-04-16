UFC star Colby Covington claims Megan Fox slid into his DMs

Colby Covington, the former interim welterweight title holder, has revealed that Megan Fox once messaged him directly to show her support.

In a recent chat with streamer Neon, the welterweight star candidly shared Fox texted him after one of his fights.

"After one of my fights, she messaged me," Covington recalled. "She was just like, 'Colby, you're my favorite UFC bad guy.'"

The former interim welterweight title holder went on to say, "From f***ing idolizing her, thinking she's beautiful, she's in my DMs first."

Neon then asked the UFC star to read Fox's messages aloud.

"Rooting for you tonight," Fox penned. "You're my favorite UFC bad guy since Chael [Sonnen]. It's probably hard to keep up that character all the time when you're naturally a sensitive, sweet person."

"It's worth it," the text continued. "You're so funny and talented, you deserve to be a superstar."

Covington was asked in the video if he shared this secret with anyone, and he responded by saying, "I don't like to kiss and tell."