Rebel Wilson surprises fans with major reunion with 'Pitch Perfect' costars

Rebel Wilson delighted fans this week after reuniting with her Pitch Perfect co-stars Anna Kendrick and Chrissie Fit for a late-night stroll through the streets of London.

The 45-year-old Bridesmaids star shared a series of photos on social media, capturing the trio laughing and posing together on an empty street.

Wilson, dressed casually in a cream jumper and jeans, appeared relaxed and happy alongside Kendrick and Fit, who both stunned in sleek all-black outfits.

The caption on Wilson’s post read, “Yes, Bellas! While London sleeps, we roam the streets singing in perfect harmony #bellas4life,” referencing their iconic a cappella group from the beloved musical comedy franchise.

Moreover, fans of the Pitch Perfect films, which ran from 2012 to 2017, were thrilled to see the stars back together.

Chrissie Fit chimed in the comments, writing, “I love us!!! What a magical movie moment, but in real life!” Another fan added, “We need another Pitch Perfect! You all look great.”

Additionally, Wilson starred in all three installments of the film series, while Kendrick appeared in all three films, and Fit joined in the second and third.

Their reunion sparked nostalgic excitement and renewed calls from fans for another sequel.

Furthermore, the heartwarming get-together comes amid a big career moment for Wilson, who recently surprised audiences with her dramatic transformation in the trailer for her upcoming action-comedy Bride Hard.

In the film, she plays a secret agent who takes on a group of mercenaries during a wedding, showcasing a fierce side that has never been seen before by fans.

Directed by Con Air’s Simon West, Bride Hard also features Wilson’s Pitch Perfect 3 co-star Anna Camp. The film is set to release on June 20th.